Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 11,415 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

