Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,256 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Airbnb by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

ABNB stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

