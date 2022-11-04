Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 327 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

