Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

ABB opened at $27.26 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB Company Profile

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

