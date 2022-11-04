Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $156.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.