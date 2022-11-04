Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.