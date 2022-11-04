Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,563 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sysco by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

