Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

