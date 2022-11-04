Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

