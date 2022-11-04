Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Medpace by 44.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 242.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 86,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 94.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $219.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

