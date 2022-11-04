Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $2,221,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

