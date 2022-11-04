Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,875,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

