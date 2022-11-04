Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $472,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,122 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.58. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

