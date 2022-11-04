ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 6,600 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
