Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $20.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.78%.

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.