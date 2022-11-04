Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

SHOP stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

