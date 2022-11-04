SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.81. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4,753 shares changing hands.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

