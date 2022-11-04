SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.81. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4,753 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $603.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
