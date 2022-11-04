Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $134.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPG opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $98,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.