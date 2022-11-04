Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $134.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of SPG opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $98,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

