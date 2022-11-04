Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,726 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 736,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $5.34 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

