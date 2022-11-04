Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down to $56.66

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.66, but opened at $48.00. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 16,062 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 435.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 70.7% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 31.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

