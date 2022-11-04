Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,543 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Smartsheet worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 528,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $870,361. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

