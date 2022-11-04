Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Up 5.7%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.54. 2,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.