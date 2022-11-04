Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,562 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

