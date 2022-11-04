SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VBK stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.10.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
