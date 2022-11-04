SouthState Corp Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.