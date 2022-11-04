SouthState Corp Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Synopsys by 138.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Synopsys by 10.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $315.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

