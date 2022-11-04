Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Major Shareholder Buys $133,787,660.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc bought 6,689,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $133,787,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,548,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

