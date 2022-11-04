Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

