Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.58.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of STWD opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 134,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
