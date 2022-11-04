Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 134,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

