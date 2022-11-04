State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Azenta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 0.3 %

Azenta stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

