Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

