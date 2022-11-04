Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $209.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.92.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries Profile

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $232.28 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.75.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

