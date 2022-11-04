Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $883.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

