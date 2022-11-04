Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 373,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

