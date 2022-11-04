Stephens Inc. AR Has $179,000 Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.13 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

