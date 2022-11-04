Stephens Inc. AR Has $188,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.