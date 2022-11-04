Stephens Inc. AR Has $206,000 Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $25,840,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 210,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 208,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

