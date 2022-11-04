Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,797 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,798 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

