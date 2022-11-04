Stephens Inc. AR Sells 322 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Shares of TER opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.