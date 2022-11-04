Stephens Inc. AR Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after purchasing an additional 671,788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $831,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

