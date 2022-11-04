Stephens Inc. AR Sells 806 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

