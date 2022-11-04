Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.