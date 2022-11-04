Steven K. Young Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Nov 4th, 2022

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

