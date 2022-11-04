Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

