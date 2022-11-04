Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in GSK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GSK by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 155.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,650 ($19.08) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

