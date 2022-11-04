Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,669 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.