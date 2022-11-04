Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

