StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ADMP opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
