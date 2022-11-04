StockNews.com Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

