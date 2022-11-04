StockNews.com Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Buy

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.
Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
