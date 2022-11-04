StockNews.com Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

