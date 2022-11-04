StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

STNE stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

